Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Conor Garland

Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 milestones preview. In this series, we preview which players are closing in on milestones ahead of the upcoming season. In this edition, we will look at Conor Garland, who is on pace to play his 500th career game this year.

The first milestone Garland should hit this season is 500 games played in his NHL career. He currently sits at 485, which means he should play game 500 before the middle of November. Once Garland hits the milestone, he will become the 12th Moncton Wildcats alumni to play 500 regular-season NHL games.

Up next will be points as Garland is closing in on 300 for his career. He currently sits at 291, meaning he needs nine more to hit the milestone. Ultimately, if Garland has a fast start to the year, he could be celebrating 300 points before his 500th career game.

As for his career with Vancouver, Garland is also closing in on a points milestone. Once he records his fifth point of the season, the 29-year-old will hit the 200 mark for his career with the Canucks. Overall, only five other Americans have hit 200 points with Vancouver, which includes both Quinn Hughes and Brock Boeser.

Lastly, Garland should hit the 150 assist mark for his Canucks career this year. He is currently sitting at 120, meaning he only needs 30 to hit the milestone. Considering that he has recorded at least 29 assists in three of his four seasons, he should have no problem getting the 30 needed this year.

Garland has become a key member of the organization over the last couple of seasons. He rarely takes a shift off and, thanks to his contract extension, is signed until the 2032 off-season. Ultimately, Garland is set to play an important role in the top-six this year, which should lead to him celebrating some career milestones.

