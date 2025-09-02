Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 Milestones Preview: Thatcher Demko

Welcome to the Vancouver Canucks 2025-26 milestones preview. In this series, we preview which players are closing in on milestones ahead of the upcoming season. In this edition, we take a look at Thatcher Demko, who is closing in on 250 games played for his NHL career.

The 2025-26 campaign could be a historic one for Demko. His first victory will move him into third all-time in franchise history for wins, while he is 24 away from 150 for his career. Demko is also looking for his third 30+ win season, which would tie him with Dan Cloutier for the second-most in franchise history.

Demko is also closing in on a shutout milestone. He is currently sitting at nine and needs one more to tie Ryan Miller for the fifth-most in franchise history. Demko also has a chance to surpass Gary Smith (11) for fourth all-time and, with a really strong season, could come close to third overall, which is held by Cloutier with 14.

Moving over the games played, Demko is eight away from 250 for his career. Once he does hit the 250 mark, he will become just the 26th American goaltender to achieve the feat. As for Canucks history, only three goaltenders have played 250 games, with the trio being Kirk McLean, Roberto Luongo and Richard Brodeur.

Lastly, Demko has the chance to move into fifth all-time for points by a goaltender in franchise history. He currently has five career points, which is one behind Cory Schneider. As for the other players ahead of him, they are Brodeur (8), Jacob Markström (9), Luongo (10) and McLean (21).

This season will be a massive one for Demko. If he can stay healthy and return to his 2023-24 form, then he not only could lead Vancouver to the playoffs, but may be considered for the USA's 2026 Winter Olympics team. Ultimately, there will be pressure on Demko, who has demonstrated in the past that when he is at his best, he is one of the top goaltenders in the world.

This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.