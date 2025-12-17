What A Healthy Vancouver Canucks Lineup Could Look Like This Season Post-Quinn Hughes Trade

The Quinn Hughes trade has drastically changed not just the Vancouver Canucks in the present, but also the future. Vancouver lost one of the greatest players in franchise history while acquiring some intriguing pieces that should help in the future. While the trade is going to sting Canucks fans for a long time, it is time to start looking ahead as the Hughes era in Vancouver is officially over.

One way of looking ahead is by projecting what a healthy Canucks roster could look like based on the players currently on Vancouver's roster. Yes, trades are expecting to happen, but for a minute, let's pretend that every player all of a sudden is healthy on December 17, 2025, and the Canucks are playing a game. With this in mind, here is what Vancouver's fully healthy lineup could look like.

Forwards:

Nils Höglander- Elias Pettersson (40)- Conor Garland

The Canucks best-case first line would be the trio of Nils Höglander, Elias Pettersson and Conor Garland. These three have shown chemistry in the past, playing over 100 minutes together over the past three seasons. During that time, the Canucks outscored their opposition 8-4 at even strength, while winning the even-strength high-danger scoring chances battle 26-10.

Jake DeBrusk- Marco Rossi- Brock Boeser

Vancouver's newest center, Marco Rossi, seems to have found a home on a line with Jake DeBrusk and Brock Boeser. DeBrusk and Boeser have found some success together, with Rossi potentially being the offensive center who can feed them pucks in open space. All three are also defensively responsible, meaning this line can take on tough matchups if required.

Evander Kane- Teddy Blueger- Filip Chytil

The third line is where things start to get interesting. Instead of having Filip Chytil down the middle, moving him over to the wing may help unlock more of his offensive potential. As for his linemates, they would be Evander Kane, whom Chytil can get the puck to in scoring positions, and Teddy Blueger, who can take on defensive assignments for the trio.

Drew O'Connor- David Kämpf- Kiefer Sherwood

Lastly, the fourth line would be known as the penalty killing trio. All three are key pieces of the Canucks penalty kill, while Drew O'Connor and Kiefer Sherwood have shown they can produce despite playing bottom-six roles. Kämpf is also a faceoff specialist and can be used situationally if the team needs to win a big draw in their own zone.

Defence:

Zeev Buium- Filip Hronek

Zeev Buium and Filip Hronek have the potential to be a strong top pair in the NHL. While Buium is not at Hughes' level yet, he and Vancouver's former captain play a similar style, which meshes well with Hronek. While it may take some time for Adam Foote and his staff to put them together, for this article, Buium and Hronek get the first-pair duties.

Marcus Pettersson- Tom Willander

The duo of Marcus Pettersson and Tom Willander feels like a good fit. Their styles complement each other, as Pettersson can be the anchor while Willander joins the rush. Having an experienced player like Pettersson with Willander should also help, as the 29-year-old can help the rookie both on and off the ice.

Elias Pettersson (25)- Tyler Myers

A pairing with Elias Pettersson and Tyler Myers is just fun to watch. Both are physical and have produced decent analytics numbers during their 144 minutes together at even strength. Just like the Pettersson/Willander duo, having an experienced player with a younger player is beneficial, which should help Elias as he learns to become a full-time NHLer.

Goaltenders:

Thatcher Demko (Starter), Kevin Lankinen (Backup)

The big question when it comes to goaltenders is what the split should look like. Considering Thatcher Demko's injury history, playing Kevin Lankinen every third game would be the best case scenario. While the schedule may adjust depending on travel and back-to-backs, having Demko play under 50 games a year should be the goal.

Make sure you bookmark THN's Vancouver Canucks site and add us to your favourites on Google News for the latest news, exclusive interviews, breakdowns, and so much more. Also, don't forget to leave a comment at the bottom of the page and engage with other passionate fans through our forum. This article originally appeared on The Hockey News.

Latest From THN’s Vancouver Canucks Site:

Canucks Assign Arshdeep Bains To The AHL

The Canucks Could Face 9 Or More Former Players During Their Current Road Trip

Should The Canucks Send Quinn Hughes' Number To The Rafters Or The Ring Of Honour One Day?

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.