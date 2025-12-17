Canucks Assign Arshdeep Bains To The AHL

The Vancouver Canucks have assigned winger Arshdeep Bains to the AHL. The 24-year-old cleared waivers on Wednesday and will join the Abbotsford Canucks. This season, Bains has played in 26 games while recording five points.

Bains has struggled to get consistent ice time at the NHL level this season. He is averaging 9:09 a night and has played under 10 minutes in three of his last four games. In 47 career games with Vancouver, Bains has six points and is averaging 9:58 of ice time.

As for Abbotsford, they have struggled to pick up wins this season. The Canucks have six wins in 26 games and sit at the bottom of the Western Conference. Bains ranks second all-time in points for the franchise with 136 points in 175 regular-season games.

Abbotsford's next game is Friday at Rogers Forum. The Canucks will play back-to-back at home before hitting the road next week. Game time is scheduled for 6:00 pm PT.

