Former Golden Knights Coach First Person To Be Inducted Into Inaugural Kitchener Rangers Level of Legacy

Former Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer was honored Friday night, becoming the first person to be inducted into the inaugural Kitchener Rangers Level of Legacy.

Under DeBoer, the Rangers won two OHL championships and the Memorial Cup in 2003.

"I haven't been in this building in a long time," DeBoer told fans while addressing them from center ice. "It's a rare opportunity to look back and spend time in the greatest hockey rink in North America with the greatest fans.

"We had a lot of players come through here that bled blue and red and white for you guys, and they did it because you guys showed up every Friday night, the Ranger nation, and they wanted to, so thank you."

DeBoer finished his speech by taking fans down memory lane for what he called the "best hockey moment" of his coaching career, when the clock was ticking down and "Ranger Nation" took over the arena in Quebec City on May 25, 2003, in the Memorial Cup Final.

And on cue, the fans responded:

The Rangers but a bow on the night, after the ceremony, by stretching their winning streak to four games with a 5-2 victory over the Saginaw Spirit.

DeBoer, who spent 18 years as a head coach in the NHL, was 98-50-12 as coach of the Golden Knights.

During his time in Vegas, the Knights were 22-17 in the playoffs and reached the 2020 Western Conference Final before losing in five games to the Dallas Stars. They also reached the 2021 Stanley Cup Semifinals, where they were upset by the Montreal Canadiens in six games.

DeBoer was most recently the bench boss in Dallas, before being fired after last season. The 57-year-old led the Stars to the Western Conference Final in all three seasons he was in Dallas.

DeBoer compiled a 662-447-152 record as coach of the Florida Panthers, New Jersey Devils, San Jose Sharks, Golden Knights and Stars.