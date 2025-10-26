Golden Knights Fall To Florida, 3-0, Lose For First Time In Regulation

Former Golden Knight Cole Schwindt scored a goal to help the Florida Panthers beat Vegas, 3-0, Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla.

Vegas lost in regulation for the first time this season, and had its four-game winning streak snapped, as it dropped to 5-1-2. The Golden Knights had earned at least one point in their previous seven games to start the season.

Traveling without starting goaltender Adin Hill and captain Mark Stone, backup netminder Akira Schmid stopped 23 shots for the Golden Knights, who were shut out for the first time since they ended their playoff run with back-to-back shutout losses to Edmonton last season.

Florida's Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 17 shots for his 50th career shutout, becoming the 33rd goalie in NHL history with that many regular-season shutouts, 17 of them coming since joining the Panthers. Two of his 50 shutouts have been against Vegas.

Sam Reinhart and A.J. Greer also scored for Florida, who improved to 5-5-0 overall and 4-1-0 at home.

Vegas' 17 shots on goal were a season low, as the Knights hadn't shot fewer than 26. It was also just the second time the Knights were outshot, the previous time just a one-shot difference, 27-26, in a 4-1 win against Carolina.

Both teams failed to convert on the power play, with Vegas going 0 for 2 after coming into the Saturday with the league's second-best power play.

Schwindt, who spent last season with Vegas, was facing the Knights for the first time since Florida claimed him off waivers last month.

The Golden Knights play the second of back-to-back games in Tampa on Sunday afternoon, as rookie goalie Carl Lindbom will make his NHL debut.