Jack Eichel Suffers Small "Tweak" On Opening Day; GM Kelly McCrimmon Says Star Center Is Top Priority For Extension

LAS VEGAS - The Golden Knights opened training camp on Thursday with star center Jack Eichel participating in only the first half of the first of three practice sessions.

Coach Bruce Cassidy said Eichel didn’t skate in the second session because he had "a little tweak," and because it was the first day of camp, they didn’t want to risk it.

Earlier in the day, Golden Knights general manager Kelly McCrimmon reiterated his stance that Eichel's contract extension is a top priority.

McCrimmon added that nothing regarding Eichel's deal is contingent on Edmonton's Connor McDavid or Minnesota's Kirill Kaprizov, both also in extension talks with their respective teams.

"I think from our standpoint, our situation is independent," McCrimmon said. "And I would say what I said in July - Jack is a priority. I think he feels the organization's been very good for him ... and we'll continue to have dialogue.

"We have tremendous regard for the player, what he's meant to our organization."

What he means is a Stanley Cup in his first full season with Vegas, in 2023, and the team feeling it's a legitimate contender to win another title as long as he's on the roster.

In his three-plus seasons with the Knights, Eichel has 253 points, including a career high 94 last season, to go along with a career-best 66 assists.

Eichel, who finished fifth in voting for both the Hart and Selke trophies, said recently his focus is only what he can control and isn't necessarily concerned with his contract.

"That's sort of been my mindset," Eichel said. "And what are the things that I focus on? Preparing for the season. Getting my mind and body in the best place to be successful and help our hockey team, and that's more so my focus. I think anything else sort of just takes care of itself when you do your job well.

"If contracts happen organically, then it happens. Right now, you're just focused on trying to get yourself in as good of a place as you can be to start the season and help the hockey team."