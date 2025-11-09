Golden Knights Forward Leaves Game After First Period, Out For Rest Of Game

LAS VEGAS -- Golden Knights forward William Karlsson did not come out for the second period of Saturday night's game against Anaheim, and was ruled out for the rest of the game.

Karlsson played the first 20 minutes and took his last shift as the first period ended, not appearing to take an injury.

Karlsson was interviewed between periods for the TV broadcast by rinkside reporter Jamie Hersch, and though he did not appear injured, he appeared to be winded. While that's to be expected, considering he just left the ice and had 5:03 of time on ice, the Golden Knights television play-by-play broadcaster Dave Goucher pointed out Karlsson appeared out of breath.

Karlsson assisted on Brett Howden's first-period goal, which gave Vegas an early 1-0 lead before Anaheim tied the game later in the period.

Karlsson has appeared in all 14 games for Vegas, and has six points (4 goals, 2 assists).