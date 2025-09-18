Golden Knights Join In On One Of The Top Questions Of The Summer

Media days have kicked off for the Vegas Golden Knights, and while the main focus is what’s to come on the ice this season, that doesn’t mean that the Knights can’t have a little fun.

The series The Summer I Turned Pretty has taken the world by storm, and the ongoing question all summer has been: “Are you team Jeremiah or Conrad?” Based on Jenny Han’s bestselling trilogy, the show follows Belly Conklin as she returns to Cousins Beach stirring up many emotions, and forces her to choose between two brothers.

While it may not be so obvious, a few unexpected fans of the show are some of the Golden Knights themselves. The video includes fan favorites, defenseman Noah Hanifin, center Cole Schwindt, right-winger Mitch Marner, and center William Karlsson.

Turns out, even pro hockey players couldn’t avoid the appeal of the show. All episodes are now streaming on Prime Video.

Personally, I’m happy to hear that the Knights and I are on the same page.