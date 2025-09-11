    • Powered by Roundtable

    Golden Knights Prospects Hit The Ice For 2025 Rookie Camp

    Malia Poblete
    Sep 11, 2025, 13:00
    Starting today, the Golden Knights’ roster of promising young players will hit the ice for the team’s 2025 Rookie Camp. 

    From September 12-14 the roster will hit the road, traveling to Denver, Colorado, to take part in the 2025 Rookie Showcase at the South Suburban Family Sports Center. The tournament will feature top prospects from both the Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth, alongside the Knights. 

    2025 ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE

    Thursday, September 11

    Practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

     Friday, September 12

    Practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

    Saturday, September 13 

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 3 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)

    Sunday, September 14

    Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)

    Fans can stream the tournament live in each market and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM /1340 AM will broadcast the Golden Knights’ two games in Denver. 

    The roster includes several familiar faces from the 2025 Golden Knights Development Camp earlier this summer. Among them are the 2025 draft selections Mateo Nobert and Alex Weiermair and the 2024 first-round pick Trevor Connelly, plus a few fresh additions. There are a total of 24 players, comprising 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

    2025 ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER

    FORWARD (15): Braeden Bowman, Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Joe Fleming, Jordan Gustafson, Jackson Hallum, Ben Hemmerling, Mateo Nobert, Matyas Sapovaliv, Sloan Stanick, Andreas Straka, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen, Alex Weiermair

    DEFENSEMEN (7): Peteris Bulans, Artur Cholach, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Carter Sotheran, Bronson Ride

    GOALTENDERS (2): Carl Lindbom, Cameron Whitehead

     NUMERICAL ROSTER:

    8 Mathieu Cataford Forward

    18 Alex Weiermair Forward

    24 Trevor Connelly Forward

    25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward

    30 Carl Lindbom Goaltender

    37 Tuomas Uronen Forward

    38 Jordan Gustafson Forward

    39 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender

    42 Braeden Bowman Forward

    43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman

    45 Mateo Nobert Forward

    47 Artur Cholach Defenseman

    50 Joe Fleming Forward

    56 Carter Sotheran Defenseman

    57 Bronson Ride Defenseman

    59 Jackson Hallum Forward

    63 Ben Hemmerling Forward

    68 Peteris Bulans Defenseman

    70 Andreas Straka Forward

    76 Trent Swick Forward

    77 Kai Uchacz Forward

    79 Viliam Kmec Defenseman

    92 Sloan Stanick Forward

    96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman

