Golden Knights Prospects Hit The Ice For 2025 Rookie Camp

Starting today, the Golden Knights’ roster of promising young players will hit the ice for the team’s 2025 Rookie Camp.

From September 12-14 the roster will hit the road, traveling to Denver, Colorado, to take part in the 2025 Rookie Showcase at the South Suburban Family Sports Center. The tournament will feature top prospects from both the Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth, alongside the Knights.

2025 ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE

Thursday, September 11

Practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Friday, September 12

Practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)

Saturday, September 13

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 3 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)

Sunday, September 14

Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)

Fans can stream the tournament live in each market and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM /1340 AM will broadcast the Golden Knights’ two games in Denver.

The roster includes several familiar faces from the 2025 Golden Knights Development Camp earlier this summer. Among them are the 2025 draft selections Mateo Nobert and Alex Weiermair and the 2024 first-round pick Trevor Connelly, plus a few fresh additions. There are a total of 24 players, comprising 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.

2025 ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER

FORWARD (15): Braeden Bowman, Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Joe Fleming, Jordan Gustafson, Jackson Hallum, Ben Hemmerling, Mateo Nobert, Matyas Sapovaliv, Sloan Stanick, Andreas Straka, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen, Alex Weiermair

DEFENSEMEN (7): Peteris Bulans, Artur Cholach, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Carter Sotheran, Bronson Ride

GOALTENDERS (2): Carl Lindbom, Cameron Whitehead

NUMERICAL ROSTER:

8 Mathieu Cataford Forward

18 Alex Weiermair Forward

24 Trevor Connelly Forward

25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward

30 Carl Lindbom Goaltender

37 Tuomas Uronen Forward

38 Jordan Gustafson Forward

39 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender

42 Braeden Bowman Forward

43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman

45 Mateo Nobert Forward

47 Artur Cholach Defenseman

50 Joe Fleming Forward

56 Carter Sotheran Defenseman

57 Bronson Ride Defenseman

59 Jackson Hallum Forward

63 Ben Hemmerling Forward

68 Peteris Bulans Defenseman

70 Andreas Straka Forward

76 Trent Swick Forward

77 Kai Uchacz Forward

79 Viliam Kmec Defenseman

92 Sloan Stanick Forward

96 Samuel Mayer Defenseman

Golden Knights Development Camp Spotlight: Trevor Connelly

The Vegas Golden Knights Development Camp is underway, showcasing the organization’s young up-and-comers and what they could bring to the team’s future. One of the standouts from Monday’s ice session was 2024 first-round draft pick Trevor Connelly.

Golden Knights Trade Up To Select Mateo Norbert With 85th Overall Pick

The Vegas Golden Knights traded up for the second time on Saturday, grabbing Pittsburgh's pick in the 85th overall slot in exchange for the picks 91 and 154.

Golden Knights Select Alexander Weiermair And Gustav Sjoqvist With Back-To-Back Picks At 186 And 187