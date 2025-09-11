Golden Knights Prospects Hit The Ice For 2025 Rookie Camp

Starting today, the Golden Knights’ roster of promising young players will hit the ice for the team’s 2025 Rookie Camp.
From September 12-14 the roster will hit the road, traveling to Denver, Colorado, to take part in the 2025 Rookie Showcase at the South Suburban Family Sports Center. The tournament will feature top prospects from both the Colorado Avalanche and Utah Mammoth, alongside the Knights.
2025 ROOKIE CAMP SCHEDULE
Thursday, September 11
Practice, 10 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
Friday, September 12
Practice, 9 a.m. PT (City National Arena)
Saturday, September 13
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Utah Mammoth, 3 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)
Sunday, September 14
Vegas Golden Knights vs. Colorado Avalanche, 1 p.m. MT (South Suburban Family Sports Center)
Fans can stream the tournament live in each market and FOX Sports Las Vegas 98.9 FM /1340 AM will broadcast the Golden Knights’ two games in Denver.
The roster includes several familiar faces from the 2025 Golden Knights Development Camp earlier this summer. Among them are the 2025 draft selections Mateo Nobert and Alex Weiermair and the 2024 first-round pick Trevor Connelly, plus a few fresh additions. There are a total of 24 players, comprising 15 forwards, seven defensemen, and two goaltenders.
2025 ROOKIE CAMP ROSTER
FORWARD (15): Braeden Bowman, Mathieu Cataford, Trevor Connelly, Joe Fleming, Jordan Gustafson, Jackson Hallum, Ben Hemmerling, Mateo Nobert, Matyas Sapovaliv, Sloan Stanick, Andreas Straka, Trent Swick, Kai Uchacz, Tuomas Uronen, Alex Weiermair
DEFENSEMEN (7): Peteris Bulans, Artur Cholach, Viliam Kmec, Mazden Leslie, Samuel Mayer, Carter Sotheran, Bronson Ride
GOALTENDERS (2): Carl Lindbom, Cameron Whitehead
NUMERICAL ROSTER:
8 Mathieu Cataford Forward
18 Alex Weiermair Forward
24 Trevor Connelly Forward
25 Matyas Sapovaliv Forward
30 Carl Lindbom Goaltender
37 Tuomas Uronen Forward
38 Jordan Gustafson Forward
39 Cameron Whitehead Goaltender
42 Braeden Bowman Forward
43 Mazden Leslie Defenseman
45 Mateo Nobert Forward
47 Artur Cholach Defenseman
50 Joe Fleming Forward
56 Carter Sotheran Defenseman
57 Bronson Ride Defenseman
59 Jackson Hallum Forward
63 Ben Hemmerling Forward
68 Peteris Bulans Defenseman
70 Andreas Straka Forward
76 Trent Swick Forward
77 Kai Uchacz Forward
79 Viliam Kmec Defenseman
92 Sloan Stanick Forward
