The Golden Standard Of The Knights Organization

It has been eight seasons since the Golden Knights proved that hockey had a place in the desert. Over the years, the organization and the players have made a name for themselves. Here is an updated list of the Knights’ All-Time Franchise Leaders.

Starting strong with one of the most iconic stats on the ice, goals. Five fan favorites headline this list: Jack Eichel (100), Mark Stone (108), Reilly Smith (127), and William Karlsson (161). But it’s an Original Misfit, now skating for the Nashville Predators, who holds the title of the franchise’s all-time leading scorer with a whopping 192 goals.

The 34-year-old also holds the top spot in all-time points with an impressive 417. Not far behind him we have the recognizable names of William Karlsson (396), Shea Theodore (346), Mark Stone (323), and Reilly Smith (297).

It’s only fitting that the top five in the ‘Most Games Played’ category all hail from the inaugural season, cementing their place in franchise history from the very beginning. Grouped closely together on the leaderboard are Reilly Smith (420), Shea Theodore (511), Jonathan Marchessault (514), and William Karlsson (555). It’s defenseman Brayden McNabb, one of just four remaining Original Misfits, who leads with 584 games played.

Last, but certainly not least are all-time wins by those who guard the net. That’s right, the goalies. Malcolm Subban rounds out the top five with 30 wins in 63 games, Robin Lehner with 39 wins in 66 games, Logan Thompson with 56 wins in 103 games, and Adin Hill with 67 wins in 112 games. At the top stands the newly retired but forever loved, Marc-André Fleury, the franchise’s original backbone in the net, whose 117 wins and 23 shutouts over 192 games remain unmatched.

Eight of the twelve players mentioned still suit up for Vegas. With the season just a few weeks away, expect those numbers to rise.