"Us being able to kill that off, and [Boone Jenner]'s right there sacrificing his body to make sure that a puck doesn't get to Logan — a great example of of what it takes to win in this league," head coach Spencer Carbery said. "And Boone's right at the front of that with getting in shot lanes, and you kill off a five on three, and then it gives us an opportunity to get back to five on five... It was a huge moment in the game, and Boone deserves a ton of credit for that."