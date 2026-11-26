Washington Capitals
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Capitals Glide Past Flyers, 7-3, End Losing Skid
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 26, 2026 3:49 AMPublished Nov 26, 2026 3:49 AM
Logan Thompson rebounded from an early goal to shut down Philadelphia, while crucial penalty kills and a clinical offensive explosion snapped Washington’s frustrating five-game slump in dominant fashion.
The Washington Capitals ended their five game skid Wednesday evening, taking down the Philadelphia Flyers, 7-3, in a critical game to start the second quarter of the season.
Despite an early lapse, the Capitals took control and Logan Thompson stood tall in net — allowing just one goal from the second through the 59th minute of the contest. Washington out-shot the Flyers, 35-21, and blocked 17 shots in the effort to snap the five-game skid.
Washington started off on the wrong foot once again, surrendering a two-on-one chance to the Flyers that resulted in Travis Konecny slotting one past Thompson just 17 seconds into the contest.
"I think I'm used to it by now," Thompson said. "I think I've had, what, 10 games with first shot, first goal? So I know everyone's been all over me for that. But again, sometimes it's a good play. You know, I came out, I tried to force to make the pass, and they made a good play. So I'm just as frustrated as everyone else. I get it. I'm trying. No one beats himself up more than me. But that's just that's just hockey right now."
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A shot rebounding off the board behind the net fell for Alex Tuch to serve a puck across the front that Ryan Leonard backhanded home to tie things up at the 3:33 mark of the opening period.
"It certainly affected us, but I didn't think it crushed us," Carbery said of the early hole. "I thought we were able to get back to our game, even though we're down one nothing, and the shifts following, you started to see some good things and our identity play out in those shifts."
The Capitals saw two early power play chances and failed to convert on both, but put together a number of high-danger chances to gain momentum after the early blunder.
Another two-on-one chance for the Flyers came last in the second, but this resulted in a blocked shot by Matt Roy — part of an effort since the opening goal that allowed just four other Philadelphia shots against Logan Thompson, all of which were stopped.
Both sides entrenched themselves in the opening half of the second period despite scoring chances from the opposition, highlighted by Washington killing off three minutes and 24 seconds of penalty time — including 36 seconds of five-on-three play.
"Us being able to kill that off, and [Boone Jenner]'s right there sacrificing his body to make sure that a puck doesn't get to Logan — a great example of of what it takes to win in this league," head coach Spencer Carbery said. "And Boone's right at the front of that with getting in shot lanes, and you kill off a five on three, and then it gives us an opportunity to get back to five on five... It was a huge moment in the game, and Boone deserves a ton of credit for that."
Cole Hutson took possession of the puck on the left board and slithered his way over the left circle before sniping home a power play goal late in the third to give the Capitals a 2-1 advantage — their first lead at home since the second period against New Jersey 11 days prior.
Ivan Miroshnichenko — in his second consecutive game in the lineup — found himself with the puck down the right board, shifted it centrally into the zone toward Joseph Wall and hustled down through the defense to tangle up the netminder and poke the puck free into an empty crease for Boone Jenner to slam it home and give Washington a two-goal advantage headed into the second intermission.
"It was great. I thought Miro played really well tonight," Tuch said. "There was a lot of power play, a lot of PK, so sometimes it's tough to stay in it. But I thought he did a great job. He was physical, he was good defensively, he was skating, and that's that's something when a guy isn't the lineup all the time, I think that's huge. He gives a little bit of momentum, and he came in and made a great play, and got a nice assist out of it."
Through two periods, Washington out-shot the Flyers, 23-16, and blocked 15 shots to relieve pressure on Thompson.
The Capitals successfully killed a Tom Wilson tripping penalty that bled from the second period into the third, but the Flyers knotted one back just under two minutes into the final frame with Rasmus Ristolainen sniping one past Thompson.
Tuch tipped a Liljegren shot from the blue line past Woll to give Washington a multi-goal advantage once again, which the team carried through despite a wild final three minutes.
Matt Roy and Miroshnichenko added unassisted tallies for the Capitals — extending the lead to four goals — before Cole Knuble scored in the final minutes for the Flyers and Dylan Strome ended the night on a good note with 11 seconds left for the home team.
"I think for us, I would say it's mentally important to get a win, to feel the win back on our shoulders, and you know, just keep keep trying to go into points," Alex Ovechkin said.
With the losing skid over, the Capitals look to keep the momentum going and make up for lost chances in the first quarter of the season.
"When you go through a rut like this, and just the amount of negative thoughts and the negative things that just keep piling on, piling on, piling on, to get one behind us and just go 'Okay, we can take a deep breath here.' I think just to get in the win column, and some good things to happen for us, hopefully, that'll help us," Carbery said.
Washington returns to action Friday afternoon, hosting the Florida Panthers at 3 p.m. ET.
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