“I think it started from the second period,” Aliaksei Protas said. “It's not about [the] last five minutes. I mean, yeah, we can talk about like two late goals, but we also can talk about like just dropping our standard in the second period. I think we had a really good solid first and out-shot them and just out-worked them most of the part. But we can’t just drop the standard against a team like this. We knew what we were up against, and we just didn't finish the job.”