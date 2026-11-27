Washington Capitals
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Capitals Start Strong, Fall Flat In 3-2 Loss to Florida Panthers
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Nov 27, 2026 11:42 PMPublished Nov 27, 2026 11:42 PM
Cole Hutson’s multi-goal performance couldn't save Washington after a second-period collapse and late defensive lapses allowed the Panthers to snatch a comeback victory at Capital One Arena.
The Washington Capitals put together a strong start but ultimately fell to the Florida Panthers, 3-2, in a Friday afternoon showdown.
The Capitals came out strong across the first 20 minutes, but fell flat in the second period and managed to give up two goals in the final five minutes of the third period to end up with a loss despite a late lead.
“They're not going to jump off the page to you, but when you watch them, they're small little one-on-one battles that we lose here, lose here, lose here, and next thing you know, they throw a puck to the net,” Capitals head coach Spencer Carbery said. “Like it's not flashy, it's not sexy, it's not like ‘What did we really do wrong.’ It's just minuscule things — a little one-on-one close in the corner. If you don't win that scenario, now you're opening yourself up to more possession time. A shot coming to the net, you lose the game.”
Washington entered Friday’s matchup fresh off a 7-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers, which snapped a five-game losing streak and looked to continue that winning momentum at home before heading on the road for much of December.
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After a stretch of allowing early goals, the Capitals and Logan Thompson started strong on the defensive end by keeping Florida off the board early.
A power play for Washington after a delay of game call against Florida gave the Capitals a chance to take control early and Cole Hutson took advantage, gliding between the top of the faceoff circles and sniping home his seventh goal of the season.
Not only did Washington hold Florida off the board in the first period, the Capitals allowed just five shots on goal — with three blocked shots as well.
A scrappy start to the second period left the Capitals down a man with Jakob Chychrun sending a puck over the glass for delay of game and Florida capitalized on the power play with an Aaron Ekblad slapshot goal.
Florida utilized the second period to fight back against Washington’s strong first period. The Capitals trailed in shots on goal, 21-19, hits, 20-10 and faceoff percentage, 59%-41%, but pushed into the third period with a scoreline even at one goal a piece.
“I think we just stopped playing,” Hutson said. “Thought our first period was really good and [we] eased up the second, and then just kept spiraling [in] the wrong direction in the third, and ended up coming off with the loss.”
A back and forth start to the third period provided tense moments with a large range of special teams, but it was Hutson taking the puck from the neutral zone off passes by Justin Sourdif and Ivan Mirosnichenko and scoring his second of the game to give Washington a 2-1 lead with less than seven minutes to play.
“[Hutson] was spectacular tonight,” Carbery said. “I mean, he makes two really highlight reel plays to give us a chance when we didn't have a lot going offensively, and there wasn't a lot of being created on either side.”
With under five minutes to go, a goal by Eetu Luostarinen off a faceoff play leveled the score and tightened the game down the stretch.
Matthew Tkachuk slung a puck at the net in the final minute that found Sam Bennett in front and snuck past Thompson to win the game and left Capital One Arena stunned.
“I think it started from the second period,” Aliaksei Protas said. “It's not about [the] last five minutes. I mean, yeah, we can talk about like two late goals, but we also can talk about like just dropping our standard in the second period. I think we had a really good solid first and out-shot them and just out-worked them most of the part. But we can’t just drop the standard against a team like this. We knew what we were up against, and we just didn't finish the job.”
The Capitals continue to tinker with lines in-game and manage ice time, which saw Alex Ovechkin record just 7:50 of total ice time — a career-low barring injury or ejection. Miroshnichenko saw a bump in ice time with 11:37, tallying an assist, three shots on goal and four hits with his increased work load.
Washington heads on the road to face the St. Louis Blues Saturday night and will look to bounce back quickly after a deflating home loss.
“It's a huge game tomorrow,” Dylan Strome said. “Just try to put this one behind us and figure out a way to play better… do what Florida did to us to St. Louis tomorrow.”
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