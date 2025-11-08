    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals vs. Lightning Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

    Sammi Silber
    Nov 8, 2025, 23:03
    Capitals vs. Lightning Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

    Nov 8, 2025, 23:03
    Nov 8, 2025, 23:03
    Updated at: Nov 9, 2025, 00:02

    Here's everything to know as the Capitals visit the Lightning.

    Kim Klement Neitzel — Imagn Images

    The Washington Capitals are still looking for the spark to get them back to their winning ways, and they're hoping they'll find it down south as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning as part of a four-game road swing.

    Here's everything to know before puck drop at 7 p.m. at Amalie Arena as Washington looks to bust out of a slide where it's dropped five of the last six.

    Washington Capitals Line Combinations

    The Capitals remain without Pierre-Luc Dubois out for an extended period of time, but for the most part, things have been going well at 5-on-5.

    That said, there will be one lineup change, with Ethen Frank returning from an upper-body injury and drawing in for Sonny Milano.

    Logan Thompson will be back in net.

    Here are the line combinations:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

    Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

    Hendrix Lapierre-Justin Sourdif-Ryan Leonard

    Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Ethen Frank

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Logan Thompson

    Charlie Lindgren

    Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

    - Tom Wilson is on a four-game point streak, with four goals over that span. He ranks fourth in the NHL in power-play goals, too.

    - Alex Ovechkin's looking more back in the rhythm of things and has three points in his last two games.

    - Dylan Strome broke out for a three-point game against the Penguins and has five points in his last five outings. He's two points shy of 400 in his career.

    -  John Carlson has points in back-to-back games, but watch for Jakob Chychrun as he continues to impress offensively. Chychrun is one goal away from 100 career goals.