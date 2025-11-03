Dubois Out For 'Extended Period Of Time' With Lower-Body Injury, Capitals Say

Jerome Miron — Imagn Images Select an Image

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals got some unwelcome news on the injury front on Monday, as coach Spencer Carbery announced that Pierre-Luc Dubois will be out "for an extended period of time" due to a lower-body injury.

It is unclear at this time whether or not Dubois will require surgery, but he will not be available to the team for the foreseeable future regardless.

"It's a huge hole. Arguably right up there last year with one of our most valuable and most important players on our roster. I'm not going to sit here and sugarcoat it and say that you can replace him at this point in the year," coach Spencer Carbery said. "But, you can still be a good hockey team and win a lot of hockey games with injuries... that's what he'll focus on. He's out now, and now we'll need other players to step up."

Just a couple of games into his return from an unrelated injury, Dubois was taking a face-off near the end of the first period of Friday's loss to the New York Islanders, when he got hit off the draw and appeared to buckle and fall to the ice. He needed help getting to the bench and wasn't putting much weight on his leg as he went down the tunnel to the dressing room.

The 27-year-old is a pivotal piece of the Capitals lineup as one of the team's top centers and power-play assets. He's coming off a 20-goal, 66-point campaign in his first year with D.C., and played just six games so far in 2025-26.