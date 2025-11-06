Capitals vs. Penguins Preview: Line Combiantions, Stats, Storylines To Watch

Coming off a statement win over the St. Louis Blues that snapped a four-game losing skid, the Washington Capitals are right back at it, this time against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

Here's what to know before puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals will not have any lineup changes as they continue to adapt with Pierre-Luc Dubois out for an extended period of time. Their 5-on-5 scoring appeared to ignite on Wednesday, so those lines will remain the same.

Charlie Lindgren will get the start against the Penguins with Logan Thompson having played against the Blues.

Here are the line combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-NIc Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Charlie Lindgren

Logan Thompson

Power Play 1: Ovechkin, Carlson, Strome, Wilson, Chychrun

Power Play 2: Sandin, Leonard, Beauvillier, Milano, McMichael

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Alex Ovechkin picked up his 900th career NHL goal on Wednesday and appeared to have a jump in his step as he got back on the board.

- Tom Wilson has points in 10 of 13 games this season and has points in three straight as he leads the Capitals in scoring..

- Jakob Chychrun had three assists against the Blues, and John Carlson is also coming off a multi-point game.