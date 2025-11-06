    • Powered by Roundtable

    Capitals vs. Penguins Preview: Line Combiantions, Stats, Storylines To Watch

    Sammi Silber
    Nov 6, 2025, 23:59
    Capitals vs. Penguins Preview: Line Combiantions, Stats, Storylines To Watch

    Nov 6, 2025, 23:59
    Nov 6, 2025, 23:59
    Here's what to know as the Capitals face the Penguins.

    Charles LeClaire — Imagn Images

    Coming off a statement win over the St. Louis Blues that snapped a four-game losing skid, the Washington Capitals are right back at it, this time against the rival Pittsburgh Penguins.

    Here's what to know before puck drop at 7:30 p.m.

    Washington Capitals Line Combinations

    The Capitals will not have any lineup changes as they continue to adapt with Pierre-Luc Dubois out for an extended period of time. Their 5-on-5 scoring appeared to ignite on Wednesday, so those lines will remain the same.

    Charlie Lindgren will get the start against the Penguins with Logan Thompson having played against the Blues.

    Here are the line combinations:

    Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Anthony Beauvillier

    Aliaksei Protas-Connor McMichael-Tom Wilson

    Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ryan Leonard

    Brandon Duhaime-NIc Dowd-Justin Sourdif

    Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

    Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

    Rasmus Sandin-Trevor van Riemsdyk

    Charlie Lindgren

    Logan Thompson

    Power Play 1: Ovechkin, Carlson, Strome, Wilson, Chychrun

    Power Play 2: Sandin, Leonard, Beauvillier, Milano, McMichael

    Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

    - Alex Ovechkin picked up his 900th career NHL goal on Wednesday and appeared to have a jump in his step as he got back on the board.

    - Tom Wilson has points in 10 of 13 games this season and has points in three straight as he leads the Capitals in scoring..

    -  Jakob Chychrun had three assists against the Blues, and John Carlson is also coming off a multi-point game.