Capitals vs. Rangers Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

The Washington Capitals have one more stop to make before returning home, paying a visit to the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden just 24 hours after a win on Long Island.

Here's everything to know before the second game of the Capitals' back-to-back, which kicks off at 7 p.m.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

The Capitals were working through a few things ahead of puck drop, and there are some lineup changes. Hendrix Lapierre and Trevor van Riemsdyk are scratches. Charlie Lindgren will start after Logan Thompson played on Saturday.

Here are the combinations:

Alex Ovechkin-Dylan Strome-Sonny Milano

Aliaksei Protas-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier-Connor McMichael-Ryan Leonard

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Declan Chisholm

Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

Charlie Lindgren

Washington Capitals Stats & Storylines

- Aliaksei Protas picked up two goals and an assist in the win over the Islanders and now leads the team with four points through the first two games of the season.

- Jakob Chychrun leads the Capitals with three assists.

- Tom Wilson has points in back-to-back games.

- Alex Ovechkin had an assist in Saturday's win, but is still looking for his first goal of the year. He's three away from 900.

- Ryan Leonard scored his first regular-season goal on an NHL goalie on Saturday, and continues to do all the right things during games. Now, it's just a matter of his line getting more trust and minutes from the coaching staff.

- Charlie Lindgren will make his season debut in New York.