Capitals vs. Stars Preview: Line Combinations, Stats, Storylines To Watch

Tom Wilson said it best: the Washington Capitals don't have time to lick their wounds. After a ugly loss on Saturday and a handful of days to reflect, Washington is back on the ice and hoping to bounce back as they visit the Dallas Stars.

Here is everything to know before puck drop.

Washington Capitals Line Combinations

With Dylan Strome day-to-day with a lower-body injury he suffered early on Saturday, Washington had to move quite a few pieces around.

Connor McMichael and Ryan Leonard were promoted to the top line to work alongside Alex Ovechkin, and the rest of the combinations shifted to accommodate this move, too.

On defense, Declan Chisholm remains in on the third pairing as Rasmus Sandin is also day-to-day.

Logan Thompson will start in what marks his 50th game with the Capitals.

Here are the lines:

Alex Ovechkin-Connor McMichael-Ryan Leonard

Aliaksei Protas-Pierre-Luc Dubois-Tom Wilson

Anthony Beauvillier-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

Brandon Duhaime-Nic Dowd-Justin Sourdif

Martin Fehervary-John Carlson

Jakob Chychrun-Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm-Trevor van Riemsdyk

Logan Thompson

Charlie Lindgren

Washington Capitals Stats and Storylines

- Alex Ovechkin is one goal away from 900 in his career and played in his 1,500th career NHL game back on Saturday.

- Ryan Leonard has points in three of his last four games.

Hoping To Provide A Spark Without Strome, Leonard Gets Big Break On The Top Line

Ryan Leonard provides a fresh new look on the top line that can help spark Alex Ovechkin, who is one goal away from 900.

- Tom Wilson has a point in all but two games this season.

- Nic Dowd has three points in his last three games.