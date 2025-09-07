Alex Ovechkin En Route To D.C. For 21st Season With Capitals

Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin is officially D.C. bound.

Per TASS, Ovechkin, along with his wife and two sons, is flying back to the United States from Russia, with a connection in Dubai.

The plan is for Ovechkin to get settled and then return to the ice for informal skates ahead of training camp.

Ovechkin is entering his 21st NHL season and is coming off a historic year where he overcame a broken leg and scored 44 goals in 65 games to overtake Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer.

The 2025-26 campaign also marks the final year of Ovechkin's contract. Despite speculation, he has not made a decision regarding whether or not he will continue his NHL career past this season.