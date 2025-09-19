Capitals' GM Chris Patrick Shares Latest On Mitch Love Investigation

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals general manager Chris Patrick addressed the ongoing investigation of assistant coach Mitch Love on Thursday, as he remains on team-imposed leave at the start of training camp.

Patrick couldn't dive too deep into the investigation, but said that the allegations are personal in nature, and not hockey-related.

"We'll see how things play out here in camp," Patrick said. "Hopefully, the league comes through with a resolution soon, and then we can make decisions based on that."

Per insider Frank Seravalli, the investigation into Love began when teams received a letter from a woman who had a former relationship with the coach, which cited concerns surrounding his behavior.

Washington is not making any further decisions regarding the coaching staff until the investigation is complete, but coach Spencer Carbery said that the team is filling the void with training camp kicking off.