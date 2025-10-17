Capitals Notebook: Dubois Injury Update, Chisholm Back In, Game Notes vs. Wild

The Washington Capitals got positive news on the injury front on Friday, as Pierre-Luc Dubois took the ice for the first time since he was hurt on Sunday and skated in a non-contact jersey.

Dubois will not play against the Minnesota Wild, but could "potentially" play in one of the team's upcoming games over the next week.

"We'll see on Sunday but that would be a bit of stretch. Hopefully sometime after that in the following week," coach Spencer Carbery said.

With Dubois still on the shelf, Washington recalled Ethen Frank from the AHL's Hershey Bears to have an extra forward in the mix until he recovers. Frank will be a healthy scratch against the Wild as Carbery sticks with the same forward lines.

The Capitals will see one other lineup change, as Declan Chisholm draws back in for Trevor van Riemsdyk on defense. Carbery said he wanted to give Chisholm the chance to play against his former team, but also noted that he has to keep a healthy rotation going between his seven NHL-ready defensemen. Dylan McIlrath remains the extra, and is still on injured reserve.

Logan Thompson starts against Minnesota. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.