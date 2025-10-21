Capitals Notebook: Frank In For Milano, Dubois Could 'Potentially' Return This Weekend, Lineup Notes

WASHINGTON — The Washington Capitals will see some lineup changes on Tuesday against the Seattle Kraken, and all the while, Pierre-Luc Dubois is continuing to make progress.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, Dubois could "potentially" return this upcoming weekend, but needs to get through a full-contact practice first. The 27-year-old, who was hurt in the Oct. 12 game against the New York Rangers, has been skating in a non-contact jersey as he works his way back from what's being called a lower-body injury.

Dubois will remain out for Tuesday's contest, though.

With Dubois out, Justin Sourdif will get the chance to draw in at center on the third line, and Hendrix Lapierre will play on the wing. Connor McMichael will remain at 2C.

"He's a natural centerman. That's what he grew up playing, that's what he's played his whole life... we think there's potentially a centerman there at the NHL level," Carbery said of Sourdif, adding, ""He plays with a ton of pace, straight line and you see he gets into a couple really good situations."

Ethen Frank will also draw into the lineup, with Sonny Milano sitting out as the healthy scratch.

Carbery said that he thought Milano took a step back in Sunday's loss to the Vancouver Canucks, and this will give Frank, who was called up amid the injury to Dubois, the chance to draw into the lineup and show what he can do.

Logan Thompson will start against the Kraken. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital one Arena.