Capitals Notebook: Lakovic Making Noise, Takeaways From Day 2 Of Camp

ARLINGTON, V.A. — When a first-timer takes the ice for training camp, it's usual for there to be some nerves, maybe a bit of reluctance to ask questions as you're surrounded by NHL veterans and facing a decent amount of pressure.

That's far from the case for Washington Capitals prospect Lynden Lakovic.

Lakovic's been one of the players leading the way to open camp at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, with the 18-year-old making a statement as one of the early standouts after leading skate testing and then skating well in drills.

"He's looked excellent," coach Spencer Carbery said, adding, "He's got deceptive speed... he's got a great presence about him. Usually the first crop of your first pro camp, you're a little tentative, nervous, just kind of getting where you fit in. He's asking questions, looking you in the eye.

"He's got a confidence and also a little bit of swagger, but not in an arrogant way, in a way that he feels like he can fit and play with everybody out here. Particularly impressive for him in his first camp."

Also among the standouts from Day 2 include Eriks Mateiko and Ludwig Persson from Group A, along with Ivan Miroshnichenko, who continues to fight to be a full-time NHLer.

Lines remained the same, but this time, Andrew Cristall was the placeholder for Alex Ovechkin on the top line with Dylan Strome and Anthony Beauvillier. Ovechkin continues to be held out to open training camp for precautionary reasons related to a lower-body injury.

Meanwhile, Hendrix Lapierre remains driven and eager to try and make the roster, and is moving and seeing the ice well to open camp as he skates on a line with Sonny Milano and Ethen Frank.