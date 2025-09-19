Carbery Shares Update On Ovechkin As Capitals Captain Misses Day 2 Of Camp

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Though Alex Ovechkin didn't take the ice on Friday for the Washington Capitals' second day of camp, there's no great cause for concern.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, Ovechkin remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury, but the main reason he is being held out is precautionary.

"It's really early in camp, so being precautionary," Carbery explained.

Ovechkin briefly took the ice on Thursday but did not stay on for the skate test or to practice with the group. He did speak to members of the media, though, and was unfazed by his injury.

The 40-year-old is entering his 21st NHL season and is just three goals away from becoming the first player in NHL history to reach 900 career goals.