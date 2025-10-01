Capitals Release Roster For Preseason Home Opener vs. Boston; Ovechkin, Milano & Fehervary In

ARLINGTON, V.A. — It looks like Alex Ovechkin is ready to return to game action, as the Washington Capitals captain is on the game roster for Thursday's preseason home game against the Boston Bruins.

Ovechkin missed the start of training camp with a lower-body injury, but has been back at practice and cleared for contact the last couple of days. If Ovechkin is one of 12 forwards dressing, it will mark his first game of the preseason.

Meanwhile, Sonny Milano, who missed the last couple days of camp with the group due to an upper-body injury, is expected back in the mix on Thursday. Milano's injury was not related to last year's ailment that held him out for all but three games last season.

On defense, Martin Fehervary is also expected to make his preseason debut after having spent the first part of training camp ramping up and getting back in the swing of contact and action after recovering from meniscus surgery he had in April.

Logan Thompson and Charlie Lindgren will be the tandem in net. Thompson played all of Tuesday, so Lindgren may get the net for the full game on Thursday against the Bruins.

Here is the full roster for Thursday's game.

Forwards: Alex Ovechkin, Ryan Leonard, Sonny Milano, Brandon Duhaime, Sheldon Rempal, Andrew Cristall, Hendrix Lapierre, Justin Sourdif, Ethen Frank, Ilya Protas, Ivan MIroshnichenko, Anthony Beauvillier, Eriks Mateiko

Defensemen: Vincent Iorio, Jakob Chychrun, Ryan Chesley, Martin Fehervary, Leon Muggli, Dylan McIlrath, Trevor van Riemsdyk

Goaltenders: Logan Thompson, Charlie Lindgren

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. at Capital One Arena.