Capitals Unveil New Third Jersey, Bring Back Screaming Eagle In New Colors

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Screaming Eagle is back for the Washington Capitals.

Washington released its new third jersey on Monday, which features the team's traditional Screaming Eagle logo, which pays tribute to the team's traditional look from 1995. The team's famous Dome Capitol logo is on the shoulder.

This time around, the Capitals' jerseys are red with white shoulders, a tribute to the teams of the 1970s and 1980s. There's a lace-up neckline, and inside the collar is the "Caps" wordmark.

Washington had worn black jerseys featuring the vintage logo for the last few seasons, mainly in black as part of their Reverse Retro campaign

These jerseys will be worn 15 times throughout this upcoming season, starting on Oct. 17 against the Minnesota Wild. It will serve as the third jersey for the next three seasons.

Here's what the sweater looks like. All photos courtesy of the Capitals.

Here is the full schedule for the jerseys this season:

Oct. 17 vs. Minnesota Wild 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Oct. 25 vs. Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Nov. 15 vs. New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Nov. 28 vs. Toronto Maple Leafs 5 p.m. Capital One Arena

Dec. 7 vs. Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Dec. 20 vs. Detroit Red Wings 12:30 p.m. Capital One Arena

Dec. 31 vs. New York Rangers 12:30 p.m. Capital One Arena

Jan. 3 vs. Chicago Blackhawks 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Jan. 7 vs. Dallas Stars 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Jan. 13 vs. Montreal Canadiens 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

Jan. 31 vs. Carolina Hurricanes 5 p.m. Capital One Arena

Feb. 25 vs. Philadelphia Flyers 7 p.m. Capital One Arena

March 3 vs. Utah Mammoth 5 p.m. Capital One Arena

March 22 vs. Colorado Avalanche 12:30 p.m. Capital One Arena

April 4 vs. Buffalo Sabres 7 p.m. Capital One Arena