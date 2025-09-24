Protas, Strome Brothers Set To Play Together For Capitals' Preseason Game In Hershey; Ovechkin Out

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Washington Capitals coach Spencer Carbery is a "sucker" for stories about siblings getting the chance to play on the same team. And on Thursday in Hershey, he'll get to see that narrative play out — twice.

Brothers Aliaksei and Ilya Protas, along with Dylan and Matt Strome, figure to dress for the Capitals as they take on the Philadelphia Flyers at GIANT Center.

"I love it," Carbery said, adding, "To be able to do that is so special. I will always try to do my best whenever those opportunities present themselves, to be able to play those (brothers) and I know it means a lot to them, as you know the parents for sure, but also those two individuals that share that bond as sbilings and to be able to share the ice and play in an NHL game, whether it's exhibition or regular season."

The Protas brothers got to play in a preseason game together last year, and it'll also mark Aliaksei's homecoming. Meanwhile, it will mark the first time both Strome brothers have been in the lineup for the Capitals, with Matt being under AHL contract.

Meanwhile, Alex Ovechkin will not play, as he remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. He did say he was "all good" though as he walked by Carbery's presser, and it was a positive sign that he was back on the ice and doing more work before practice.

In addition to the Protas and Strome brothers, hopefuls Ivan Miroshnichenko, Sonny Milano and Hendrix Lapierre will also be getting another taste of preseason action, while Andrew Cristall will get his first chance to show the coaching staff what he can do in game action.

Here are the line combinations:

Ivan Miroshnichenko-Dylan Strome-Ryan Leonard

Andrew Cristall-Connor McMichael-Aliaksei Protas

Sonny Milano-Hendrix Lapierre-Ethen Frank

Matt Strome-Ilya Protas-Justin Sourdif/Terik Parascak

Rasmus Sandin-Matt Roy

Declan Chisholm-Dylan McIlrath

David Gucciardi-Vincent Iorio

Aaron Ness-John Carlson

Charlie Lindgren

Clay Stevenson