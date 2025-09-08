THN Yearbook Has Capitals Finishing Third In Metro In 2025-26

The Hockey News PREDICTION | 3RD IN METRO

AS ALEX OVECHKIN pursued Wayne Gretzky's goal-scoring record, his teammates rose to the occasion. The Capitals went from a wild-card team in their first season under Spencer Carbery to the top seed in the East in Year 2.

An aggressive 2024 off-season saw a third of the roster turned over, which led to a 20-point improvement - the third-largest jump across the league. The season ultimately ended with a second-round loss to Carolina, but Washington's on-the-fly retool is paying dividends. The Capitals were one of the NHL's oldest teams just a few years ago but have now integrated younger pieces throughout the roster. Much of the roster returns after marginal off-season changes. The Caps are built for a post-Ovechkin transition, but is there one more run with him in the lineup?

OFFENSE

Ovechkin garnered the headlines, but the No. 2 scoring team last season was balanced. Washington was the only team with seven 20-goal scorers and seven 50-point scorers. Aliaksei Protas emerged as a top-line fixture, breaking out for 30 goals despite limited power-play time. Protas, Dylan Strome, Tom Wilson, Connor McMichael and Jakob Chychrun all had or tied career highs in goals, assists and points. Pierre-Luc Dubois embraced his opportunity on the second line and had a career-best 66 points. Six defensemen reached the 20-point mark - a first in franchise history. However, despite the production in the regular season, the Capitals were limited to just seven goals in their five-game series against Carolina.

DEFENSE

The top six return on the blueline - a unit that tied for eighth in goals against per game (2.79) last season and missed just 25 games combined. The run of good health ended when Martin Fehervary tore his meniscus and was lost for the playoffs. Fehervary frequently partnered with Matt Roy as a shutdown pair. Roy and Chychrun fit in seamlessly in their first year in Washington. John Carlson logged big minutes again, while Rasmus Sandin and Trevor van Riemsdyk each played all 82 games.

Declan Chisholm comes over from Minnesota as the seventh defender. Nic Dowd will be heavily leaned on as a shutdown center. Dowd led Caps forwards in D-zone starts (30.8 percent of shifts), while still collecting 27 points.

GOALTENDING

After years of passable goaltending following Braden Holtby's departure, the Capitals finally hit on the position last season. Logan Thompson, acquired from Vegas, emerged as Washington's No. 1 with a 31-6-6 record, a 2.49 goals-against average and a .910 save percentage. Charlie Lindgren returns as a trusted backup, one who can carry the load if needed.

SPECIAL TEAMS

Despite Washington's offensive prowess last season, the inconsistent power play tied for 13th overall.

Ovechkin led the team with 14 PP goals, though the Capitals force-fed him at times. As lethal as Ovechkin's one-timer can be from his office, the Caps struggled with puck recoveries. Chychrun was effective playing opposite Ovechkin on the half-wall, with Carlson up top. Washington tied for fourth on the penalty kill. Fehervary and Dowd lead the unit, while Protas and Wilson are threats to create shorthanded.

INTANGIBLES

Ovechkin's chase of Gretzky's record was a real motivator for the team. The buzz was palpable, and the team fed off the playoff-like atmosphere as the record neared. With the chase complete, could a potential final NHL campaign for 'The Great 8' have a similar impact? With Nicklas Backstrom and T.J. Oshie officially moving on and Ovechkin and Carlson entering the final year of their contracts, Washington's Cup core is dwindling. Do the remaining vets have one more run in them?