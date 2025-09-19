After A Summer Of Reflection, Logan Thompson Hopes To 'Keep Proving People Wrong' For Capitals

ARLINGTON, V.A. — It was a summer of reflection for Washington Capitals goaltender Logan Thompson.

He saw his and the Capitals' season on a bit of a fluky goal from Andrei Svechnikov, and after that, remained in D.C. for the summer and took the time for a "mental reset."

"I like to get away form the game... I think I did that, and I'm happy to be back and ready to get things going," Thompson said.

Looking at his offseason regimen, Thompson didn't change too much, but did cite the need to work on predictability and other areas of his game. So to open camp, he's working with his longtime goalie coach Justin Cardinal, who came to town to help out Scott Murray.

"I thought there were some plays where teams are doing some pre-scouting on me, and Justin knows me best, so I think he's got a different approach," Thompson said. "He's going to help Scotty and me just attack it and like I said, good to get another perspective on things."

Ultimately, the goal for Thompson is simple: he wants to continue to silence the critics.

"Just want to win games, get back to where we were last year, keep proving people wrong. That’s my biggest mindset," Thompson said. "I want to do my job and help get as many wins for the Washington Capitals as I can and be supportive of my teammates and supportive of (Charlie Lindgren) and just be each other’s biggest fan.”

Thompson finished fourth in Vezina voting after going 31-6-6 with a .910 save percentage and 2.49 GAA in 43 regular-season games, and his .917 save percentage through the first two rounds the Stanley Cup Playoffs was the highest of any other goaltender this postseason.

"There's lots to build off of (from last year)," Thompson said. "I don't think I'll go 22-2 at Christmas... (but) there's a lot of positives to build on and obviously there's a lot to learn from last year."

Thompson and Lindgren are expected to share the crease again, and for Thompson, he's just eager to get back into action and motivated to live up to expectations again in the District.

"I reflected a lot, and just (want to) come here with a positive attitude and play as hard as I can every time I get the chance," Thompson said.