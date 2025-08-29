There's been a lot of talk about what the future holds for Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin, but he's not dwelling too much over it as he enters his 21st NHL season.

Ovechkin is featured on three different magazine covers in Russia going into September, and in a new interview with Psychologies, he said he knows he won't play forever, but hasn't considered what's next.

"I understand that hockey is not forever, but I'm not thinking about that right now," Ovechkin said via Peterburg2, per a DeepL translation.

Ovechkin is going into the final year of the five-year extension he signed back in 2021, and despite speculation, he has not made any decisions on whether or not this will be his final season in the NHL. In the past, though, he's noted that after his days in D.C. are done, he wants to finish his playing career with his hometown team, Dynamo Moscow.

Sitting Down With GR8Ness: There's More To Alex Ovechkin Beyond The Goals

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Sitting in his stall at MedStar Capitals Iceplex, still wearing his gear, untying his trademark yellow laces and proudly wearing his No. 8 on a gold chain around his neck, Alex Ovechkin glances over.

The 39-year-old is coming off a historic year where he overcame a broken leg and scored 44 goals to overtake Wayne Gretzky as the NHL's all-time leading goal scorer.

Ovechkin is set return to the United States to continue preparing for the upcoming season in the coming weeks.