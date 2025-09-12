As Ilya Protas Works Toward Capitals, His Coach — Older Brother Aliaksei — Demands More & More

When asked at Washington Capitals rookie camp what he's worked on to improve his game, Ilya Protas' response was automatic.

"What my coach tell me to do," Ilya said.

As he works toward his goal of making the Capitals, he takes every word from his coach as gospel — as he very well should, because it's not just his coach, but his older brother, Aliaksei.

Ilya is preparing to make the pro jump this season following a breakout year in juniors with the OHL's Windsor Spitfires, and with that transition comes more hard work and higher expectations from Aliaksei.

"It's everything, it's literally everything (to have him as a coach)," Ilya said. "Every question I got, I always call him or talk to him, because he was in the same spot or the same way I am right now. He always help me."

There's always brotherly love there, though Ilya will be the first to admit: it's not always easy.

"Sometimes, it doesn't go great," Ilya laughed. "We kind of beat (up on) each other at the practices, kind of yell... he yell more at me, though, for sure."

Easy? No. But it's understandable.

"It's a tough time. He always hard on himself for sure, and see how he works, you got to work the same way with him," Ilya explained.

Ultimately, the 19-year-old wouldn't have it any other way. He and Aliaksei have a tight bond, and as they prepare to share the same NHL ice in the future, Ilya knows it's going to take a lot of effort to take that next step.

"What he want me to do, I did and probably most of it was conditioning and physical, stuff in gym," Ilya explained. "My next step, I want to make the pro hockey, and I got to be ready my body. Physicality is a big part of it."

For Ilya, though, his biggest takeaway from his brother has been how to carry himself on the ice and away from the rink.

“Just work hard and be a good person first of all," Ilya said. "You’re good player if you’re here just enjoy that time with the guys and where you’re at right now.”

Ilya's goal is to make the opening night roster, and if that doesn't play out, then he will start the season with the AHL's Hershey Bears. And at the end of the day, he's ready for that chance, with a lot of credit going to his older brother.

"That's going to be my biggest step," Ilya said. "I got to be ready for it."