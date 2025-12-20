Capitals Bring Up Ivan Miroshnichenko For First Call-Up Of Season

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals will look a bit different this weekend against the Detroit Red Wings, as Ivan Miroshnichenko is up for the first time this season to show the team what he can do at the highest level.

Washington recalled Miroshnichenko on Friday and re-assigned Bogdan Trineyev to the AHL's Hershey Bears, hoping that Miroshnichenko can provide more offense to the mix.

The 21-year-old had a strong training camp, but ultimately, went back to the AHL to continue to develop. After overcoming an upper-body injury that held him out earlier in the year, Miroshnichenko returned and put up four goals and five assists for nine points in 12 games, along with 21 penalty minutes.

The Russian winger could draw into the mix as soon as this weekend with Hendrix Lapierre having missed Thursday's win over the Toronto Maple Leafs due to illness. Lapierre did skate on Friday, though.

Miroshnichenko is expected to remain up as the extra forward while Ryan Leonard continues to recover from shoulder and facial injuries he suffered on Dec. 5. Leonard remains on the injured reserve, but did get cleared for contact on Friday.