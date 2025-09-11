Capitals Rookie Camp Primer: Names To Watch, Storylines & What To Know

ARLINGTON, V.A. — The Washington Capitals are headed for the coast for the next few days, as they'll take part in their annual rookie camp at McMullen Hockey Arena over in Annapolis, Maryland.

Washington's prospects will have on and off-ice training ahead of the team's official training camp, which kicks off in a week's time.

Here are the top players to watch, storylines and everything else to know.

Names To Watch

Ryan Leonard — Obviously, all eyes will be on Ryan Leonard, who's poised to break out in his true rookie season this year. The 20-year-old got a handful of NHL games at the end of last season, as he was caught in a whirlwind transition from the NCAA to the big club. Now, with a full summer of rest and training, along with time to reflect on what it takes to make it in the Show, Leonard's back and hungry for more. If his informal skates say anything, he's ready to show what he can do — and rookie camp will be just the start.

ARLINGTON, V.A. — After a whirlwind of a start to his NHL career, Ryan Leonard is looking forward to getting the true rookie experience this year with the Washington Capitals — and he's ready to make the most of it.

Andrew Cristall — After nearly making the Capitals roster out of camp last fall, Andrew Cristall returned to juniors on a mission, and ended up bidding farewell to the league in the best way possible: by dominating it. He led with 142 points in 57 regular-season games, and then added 41 points in 19 playoff outings to close out his WHL career. Now, he's headed to the pros regardless, and the next few weeks will decide whether that's in D.C. or in Hershey. Cristall has gotten bigger, faster and stronger while pushing his game forward, and obviously, rookie camp is a good first step in the right direction.

Ilya Protas — The younger brother of Aliaksei Protas stunned in his rookie campaign in the OHL with the Windsor Spitfires, with 124 points in 61 regular-season games and 20 points in 12 playoff games. He's expected to start the year with the AHL's Hershey Bears, but is a dark horse for a roster spot; the 6-foot-5 forward is still growing and has the strength and promise that Aliaksei does, so all eyes will be on him to see what he's done with his offseason.

Lynden Lakovic — Washington's first-round pick from this year's draft, Lakovic possesses a great deal of promise and potential. Standing at 6-foot-5, he possesses a large frame and a wicked shot, but it's his skating and sneaky-good playmaking ability that make him fun to watch on the ice, too. Keep an eye on him as he looks to showcase his skill on the ice after a full summer of training following his 27th overall selection.

Eriks Mateiko — Eriks Mateiko is one of the more interesting names to watch for Washington going forward. The 6-foot-6 forward is coming off a strong year in the QMJHL where he had 41 points in 27 games, and he also burst onto the scene with a stunning five-goal performance at World Juniors. He carries a lot of upside for D.C., so look for him to keep making an impact.

Storylines

Promising Blue Line — The Capitals will see a lot of high-potential defensemen take the ice, as Ryan Chesley, Cam Allen, Leon Muggli and David Gucciardi lead a promising group of blueliners attending camp. Chesley and Gucciardi both finished their collegiate careers and went pro at the end of last season, and will be strong additions to the Bears' defense corps this season as they continue their journey to the NHL.

Also going pro is Cam Allen, who dealt with off-ice issues last season and is eager to get back to playing and showcasing his talent for Washington. Leon Muggli, the team's second-round pick in 2024, is also looking to impress following his post-draft year.

Hershey & South Carolina Signees — Rookie camp is also a good welcome-to-the-NHL experience for a lot of the organization's depth signings. Stan Cooley and Nolan Krenzen, who attended development camp, signed with the South Carolina Stingrays. John Fusco, Lynden Breen and Kaden Bohlsen all signed AHL deals with Hershey for the upcoming season.

More 2025 Picks On Display — Beyond Lakovic, the Capitals will get to see a number of their other 2025 draft picks take the ice, including Jackson Crowder, a checking forward who looks up to the likes of Tom Wilson, and rising German winger Maxim Schafer.

Full Schedule and Roster

Forwards: Kaden Bohlsen, Lynden Breen, Stan Cooley, Andrew Cristall, Jackson Crowder, Lynden Lakovic, Ryan Leonard, Eriks Mateiko, Terik Parascak, Ludwig Persson, Ilya Protas, Miroslav Satan Jr., Maxim Schafer, Alexander Suzdalev, Patrick Thomas

Defensemen: Cam Allen, Ryan Chesley, John Fusco, David Gucciardi, Nolan Krenzen, Leon Muggli

Goaltenders: Chase Anderson, Seth Eisele

Friday, Sept. 12

Start of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Saturday, Sept. 13

No on-ice session

Sunday, Sept. 14

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

Monday, Sept. 15

Final Day of Capitals Rookie Camp

10:30 a.m. – Goalie ice (McMullen Hockey Arena)

11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. – Practice (McMullen Hockey Arena)