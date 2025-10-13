Dubois Injured In Capitals' Win Over Rangers

Washington Capitals center Pierre-Luc Dubois left Sunday's win over the New York Rangers with an undisclosed injury and did not return.

Per coach Spencer Carbery, Dubois will be reevaluated as the team returns to D.C. The team is off on Monday, so there will be a further update on his status at Tuesday's morning skate prior to their game against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

Dubois skated 15:32 minutes over 18 shifts, and his final shift of the game came with just over seven minutes remaining in regulation. It is unclear what happened, though he did punch the bench door earlier in the frame out of frustration.

Washington pulled off a 1-0 win over New York thanks to the efforts of Charlie Lindgren, who earned his 10th career shutout.