FROM THE ARCHIVES: Cool & Collected Rookie Jim Carey Rises To Occasion For Capitals

This article originally appeared in The Hockey News magazine vol. 48, issue 27 on March 24, 1995.

BY DAVE FAY

This is not to say Washington Capitals’ rookie goalie Jim Carey is unassuming to a fault, but not much bothers the 20-year-old.

“Same thing as every other game,” he said after backstopping the Capitals to a 3-1 win over the Bruins in Boston Garden March 7. “I tried to approach it just like it was another game.”

But it wasn’t. Carey is from nearby Weymouth, Mass., won three state high school titles in the building, watched the Bruins struggle with the Canadiens there, witnessed Beanpots. Adding to the pressure, his parents and some friends were in attendance.

Carey was recalled from the Portland Pirates of the American League March 1 and guided the club to four victories with a goals-against average of 1.75 and save percentage of.934.

For reasons unknown, the team plays with more confidence in front of Carey than the three other goalies.

But Carey is doing something the others didn’t do: make the big gamesaving stop at a critical time. That fact alone puts into focus why the Caps got off to such a poor start with three shutouts, three one-goal losses and five ties.