GALLERY: Scenes From Capitals Informal Skates Ahead Of Training Camp

ARLINGTON, V.A. — As the Washington Capitals look ahead to training camp, they continue to get work in at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with informal skates.

Matt Roy and Logan Thompson were on the ice earlier in the summer as they stuck around the D.C. area, but over time, more and more players have joined the mix. Pierre-Luc Dubois and John Carlson have also been present for the last few weeks while helping lead the skates.

Alex Ovechkin joined earlier in the week, and Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Anthony Beauvillier, Ryan Leonard, Brandon Duhaime, Nic Dowd, Hendrix Lapierre and more have also made their returns to the District.

The Capitals officially open camp next Thursday.

Here are some of our favorite shots from the skates so far.

All photos by Sammi Silber/The Hockey News. Don't repost without permission.