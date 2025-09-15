Going Into Camp, Capitals' Cam Allen Taking Things 'One Day At A Time' As He Continues Path Forward

ARLINGTON, V.A. — In may ways, the upcoming season is a significant step forward for Washington Capitals prospect Cam Allen.

That said, getting to this point wasn't as straightforward as he'd hoped.

"It's not all sunshine and rainbows," Allen said matter-of-factly this offseason. "One day at a time."

Allen is expected to make the pro jump this season following his breakout with the OHL's London Knights this past season, and at the same time, he's ready to put an adversity-filled year behind him and show how far he's come.

The 20-year-old ran into some trouble off the ice in February, when he was arrested on drunk driving charges after a single-vehicle collision. He pled guilty and he was sentenced to two years of probation, 100 hours of community service and counseling for alcohol issues, while also serving a 15-game suspension.

“In the end, all the adversity I went through will be for the better. It made me a better person and ultimately, a better hockey player too,” Allen said.

Since then, Allen has worked on reinventing himself on and off the ice, and getting into a better mental headspace for the upcoming season.

“I feel good now. It’s still a work in progress,” he said. “Still things I need to work on in my everyday life, but I think I’m headed in the right direction.”

All the while, hockey has been the guiding light on his journey.

“I’ve learned a lot about myself this year and I’ve done a lot of growing on my own and with the help of teammates and others,” Allen said, adding, “I couldn’t be more thankful for having them in my corner. Definitely take advantage of the resources I have. Something I’ve learned as well, how to do that, just letting people lead you in the right direction is really important.

“Hockey is something I always go back to for some mental clarity. It’s like therapy to me. Being around my teammates, being on the ice, it’s helped me mentally a lot this year. Definitely a lot of lessons I’ve taken from this year, for sure.”

Allen is attending the Capitals' rookie camp ahead of training camp, where he's ready to live up to high expectations. He was originally touted as a first-round talent before falling to the fifth round in 2023, and finally, he feels his game is in a good spot — and growing.

"It's still a work in progress... I'm headed in the right direction," Allen said, while noting that Tom Wilson and Washington as a whole have been supportive of his journey.

Allen's expected to start the season in the AHL with the Hershey Bears, where he hopes to continue building on his confidence while forcing the coaching staff's hand.

"I'm just putting my best foot forward," Allen said. "There's a lot to work on, being ready for it mentally and just chipping away on the ice every day."