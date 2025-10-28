Hoping To Provide A Spark Without Strome, Leonard Gets Big Break On The Top Line

There's no way to simply fill Dylan Strome's void; the Washington Capitals know that. But they can try new looks to ignite a much-needed spark.

That said, with Strome officially day-to-day and Alex Ovechkin needing a new pivot in the interim, coach Spencer Carbery promoted Connor McMichael to 1C, a familiar linemate for Ovechkin when he's not with No. 17, and also added another piece to spice things up: Ryan Leonard.

Leonard, who has points in three of his last four games, will skate alongside Ovechkin when the Capitals take on the Dallas Stars on Tuesday, something he could have never imagined, even when he got drafted 8th overall in 2023 and found himself in the thick of the Hobey Baker race back in college.

"It's pretty cool, though," Leonard grinned.

The 20-year-old rookie has been able to use training camp and the start of the season to get used to the league he was thrown into at the end of last season, and since then, has seen his confidence come back while contributing to the scoresheet.

"It's still early, and hopefully each and every game, just my touches get better and better, especially decision-making," Leonard said, adding, "100 percent, been a lot better. Just feeling better and better each and every game."

Beyond the production, his shot and speed stand out, and he's also showcasing his vision, hockey IQ and playmaking ability as he starts to put the pieces together at the highest level.

Leonard's 1.58 goals per 60 ranks second on the team, and his 2.64 points per-60 are tied for fourth. He also ranks in the top-10 for expected goals-for, shots-for and high-danger goals-for percentages.

With his play on the rise and the Capitals needing to give Ovechkin more tools as he seeks his 900th career goal, putting Leonard on that first line was a no-brainer for the coaching staff.

"He has a great skill set, he's got a ton of talent, can keep pucks alive, can get through the neutral zone with control, can do a lot of things offensively that can help a line," coach Spencer Carbery said.

For Leonard, the main objective for playing with Ovechkin is this: keep it simple and play the game the same way.

"He finds those spots, he's always in the right areas to get the puck and he always puts himself in a great spot to shoot... try to get him the puck, and go from there," Leonard said.