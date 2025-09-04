Leonard Shares Inside Look At Caps' Culture, Ovechkin & Wilson's Leadership: 'They Want The Best For You'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — For Ryan Leonard, his welcome to the NHL moment was an obvious one, as he watched Alex Ovechkin step foot into the Washington Capitals locker room.

"You see the big man walk in, and you're like, 'Holy shit. That's Alex Ovechkin,'" Leonard recalled.

Leonard's first taste of the NHL was a whirlwind, a transition that happened — quite literally — overnight. But for him, Ovechkin and Tom Wilson's leadership, along with the locker room culture, have made the right a lot smoother.

The 20-year-old recalled the experience while participating in the NHLPA Rookie Showcase, sharing how the team has a welcoming and inclusive environment regardless of age or background, with everyone on a level playing field.

"They're including me in everything, like I've been here for five years, 10 years. It doesn't matter what age you are, how long you've been here, everyone's kind of all one over there," Leonard said. "You still have your little moments where you got to do something for your age, but no one will look down at you anyway. That's what you need, a great organization and a great team, and that's what we got.

A lot of that has to do with the captain, as the culture starts with Ovechkin.

"He's still himself, you guys see him, but when it's game time, it's game time, and he'll help you. He'll talk to me on the bench, look at stuff in between periods, computer, iPad on the bench. You guys know he sits in the one spot, so you're going to see him at some point," Leonard said. "He's always talking to you, and he's a great captain."

Wilson, among others, has also stepped up to mentor Leonard, taking him to dinner, keeping in touch with him since the draft and taking him under his wing as he made his NHL debut.

At the end of the day, it's made things a lot less overwhelming. for Leonard, who's looking to make noise as he enters his true rookie year.

"You don't need to worry about guys yelling at you or anything. Everyone is so inclusive, and they want the best for you," Leonard said.