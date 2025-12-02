Ryan Leonard Getting More Comfortable, Finding Identity With Capitals: 'His Game's At The Best It's Ever Been'

After a whirlwind introduction to the NHL, Ryan Leonard's finally settling in and finding his game with the Washington Capitals.

Leonard has been putting himself on the map of late, picking up points in three of last four games and ranking fourth among all NHL rookies in scoring with 13 points so far. All the while, he's gaining more confidence night after night.

"I definitely have a better feel for my personal game, the team's game and who we're playing against every single night," Leonard said. "That's key."

With the 20-year-old finding more consistency and offense of late, he's seen his ice time and role increase, while also getting trusted with time on the top power-play unit. He's made the most of it so far, and the Capitals have taken notice.

"His game is at the best it's ever been. He looks so good with the puck, he's skating well. There's flashes of potential of how good this kid's going to be," Tom Wilson said.

Leonard ranks fifth on the Capitals in goals-for percentage (66.67) and sixth in high-danger goals-for percentage (62.50).

"I know if we need a goal, he's going to be out there without a doubt," coach Spencer Carbery added.

It's not just on the scoresheet where he's stood out, though. The rookie is finding his identity and is able to truly spotlight his skill-set. He's been putting his gritty, high-energy style of play on display in his first true NHL season, throwing big hits, making skill plays on the fly, holding his ground and getting other his opponents' skin.

He's drawn 14 penalties so far this season, the most on the Capitals and the second-most in the league. Also, he ranks fourth on the team in hits with 38 so far. In Sunday's win over the New York Islanders, he threw two big hits, and provoked defensemen Tony DeAngelo and Matthew Schaefer as he made his presence known.

"It's a big learning adjustment," Leonard said of the NHL. "Getting better and better every single day and game, taking advantage of every single chance I get and shift I get."

As he continues to build on his skill-set, Carbery wants to see him continuing to improve his 200-foot game and defensive play, while honing in on the little details that will make him a successful all-around players.

For Leonard, that's just as important as scoring goals.

"It's a lot of fun to score goals for this team and provide, but it doesn't' need to happen every single night as long as I'm contributing each and every shift or just the game overall to have a positive impact," Leonard said.