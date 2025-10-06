Vincent Iorio Worked Hard To Make The Capitals' Opening Night Roster. Now, It's Up To Him To Stay

ARLINGTON, V.A. — There was an extra jump in Vincent Iorio's step on Monday at practice, as he took in the good news that he'd been waiting four years to hear: he cracked the Washington Capitals opening night roster.

It's Iorio's first time making the team out of training camp, a goal that's been on his mind since he was drafted in 2021.

"It's exciting," Iorio said. "A lot of hard work over the summer, for sure, but for me, just got to continue to take things one day at a time," Iorio said.

The 6-foot-4 blueliner is coming off a pivotal summer where he put on 20 pounds of muscle while still maintaining his speed. He had a strong showing on the backend through training camp, capturing the attention of the coaching staff and also, his teammates.

"Never a doubt," longtime friend and teammate Hendrix Lapierre said. "He's come in prepared and he's looked very good in camp so far, so I'm not surprised at all. When you put in the work, good things happen, and I knew eventually he was going to get his shot."

Part of Iorio's extended stay, of course, is the fact that the blue line faces a handful of injuries to open the season, with Matt Roy ailing and Dylan McIlrath hitting the injured reserve.

"We've been happy with what he's put on display for the most part, thought his exhibition games were solid for the most part," coach Spencer Carbery said. "That's why he's still here."

Still here.

Those are the key words, and for Iorio, 22, therein lies the next step: sticking around.

"(He's) fighting for a spot on this team. Where that goes from here? Not 100 percent sure, but he put himself in good spot, in good standing within our d-corps and our organization," Carbery noted.

Washington will carry eight defensemen when all is said and done, but it'll either be him or McIlrath that'll end up on waivers when McIlrath is cleared to return.

Lapierre, who won back his roster spot this year after being sent back to the AHL just a season ago, knows better than anyone how hard it can be to stick around, but he believes Iorio's up tot he task.

"Now, the real work starts. It's'the hardest part to stay and be consistent and be in the lineup every night," Lapierre said. "I'm truly confident in everything he gives and adds to the table, and he's a very good player."

Hendrix Lapierre Back At Center, Ready To Keep Thriving With Capitals: 'Mentally, It's The Best I've Felt'

ARLINGTON, V.A. — When it comes to Hendrix Lapierre, Washington Capitals teammate Pierre-Luc Dubois wants you to keep his hockey IQ in mind.

Iorio, 22, isn't blind to the circumstances, either. And that being the case, he's not going down without a fight.

"I got to continue to put my head down and get to work. I pride myself on my hard work, so for me, just staying out after practice, before practice, working with Kenny (McCudden) or my summer routine stuff, just continuing to get better every day," Iorio said.

"The main thing, you know, every day is an opportunity to get better and continue to show and prove yourself. So for me, I'm going to continue to do that, continue to work hard and control what I can control."