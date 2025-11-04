Why Are The Capitals Sticking With The Same First Power-Play Unit? Spencer Carbery Explains

ARLINGTON, V.A. — Spencer Carbery has faith — and the Washington Capitals need a lot of it right now.

After a rough go in Buffalo back over the weekend that saw the Capitals power play come up empty yet again amid a four-game losing skid, Spencer Carbery avoided a shakeup, and ran the same top power-play unit of Alex Ovechkin, Dylan Strome, John Carlson, Tom Wilson and Jakob Chychrun at practice on Tuesday.

"We've thought about it, talked about it, looked at it and I'll take responsibility, because I would completely understand if you sat here and go, 'Why the heck would you go back with the same power-play unit that just rolled out there and looked the way it did in Buffalo?'" Carbery said. "That would be a fair assessment and question of our judgment and my judgment as the head coach of this hockey team."

Over the last four games, Washington has gone 0-for-13 on the man advantage, and this season, is just 6-for-40, which ranks sixth-worst in the league. Ovechkin has yet to score a power-play goal, and at this point in time, the man advantage has been the difference between wins and losses.

Still, Carbery doesn't think that shaking up that top unit will ignite a spark; instead, he thinks the opposite will play out.

"We feel like in the past — certainly not recently, don't even think that I'm drawing off positive things that I've seen recently — there's enough there for us to believe that they can get this on track. Does it happen? I'm not sure," Carbery said. "I hope so. I think we're trying to give them the adequate information and what they need to do to be successful."

Scoring has been a glaring issue for the team as a whole, but the team is positive that once the power play breaks through, it will open the floodgates.

"Do we think and believe they can be successful? Yes. Is my patience wearing thin? Yes, but we are going to see if it works and hope that they can get this thing on track," he added. "Those are all veteran players that have shown in the past that they can get the job done on the power play. That unit has shown that they can get the job done on the power play. They need to get the job done on the power play."