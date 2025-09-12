Wild Have Not Requested Karpizov's Trade List, Per Reports; What Situation Means For Capitals

The Washington Capitals find themselves in an interesting spot as they look ahead to next offseason, with Alex Ovechkin and John Carlson's contracts expiring and their futures in flux. All the while, some top names are set to hit the market, including Minnesota WIld Kirill Karpizov.

The Kaprizov situation has gotten interesting over the last 48 hours, as he reportedly turned down an eight-year, $128 million contract that would have made him the highest-paid player in NHL history.

Then, on Thursday, another report came out that the Wild officially requested Kaprizov's trade list, though The Athletic's Michael Russo and EliteProspect's Cam Robinson have officially shut down that report.

Looking at Kaprizov, he would be an interesting player for the Capitals to keep an eye on, especially with the Ovechkin era ending. The 28-year-old has 386 points in 319 games over five years in the NHL, including one 108-point season and three 70-plus point campaigns. He had 56 points in 41 games last year while dealing with injuries and having to undergo surgery.

GALLERY: Scenes From Capitals Informal Skates Ahead Of Training Camp

ARLINGTON, V.A. — As the Washington Capitals look ahead to training camp, they continue to get work in at MedStar Capitals Iceplex with informal skates.

If he doesn't want to re-sign with the Wild and wants to explore the market, Washington could be a desirable landing spot, with the team having a plethora of rising prospects and a strong future core led by Tom Wilson, Dylan Strome, Pierre-Luc Dubois, Logan Thompson and more.

With Ovechkin and Carlson coming off the books in the coming years, too, the team would also have the money to offer Kaprizov a competitive salary.

Ultimately, nothing's guaranteed, but right now, there appears to be no plans on the trade front. So for now, it's just something for the Capitals to keep an eye on.