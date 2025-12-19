Line Combinations: Jets at Avalanche

The Winnipeg Jets return to action Friday as they continue a brief road trip with a challenging matchup against the league-leading Colorado Avalanche. Winnipeg has struggled offensively in recent games despite strong goaltending from Connor Hellebuyck, and will need contributions from key forwards like Cole Perfetti, Gabe Vilardi, and Adam Lowry to compete against a top-ranked Avalanche defense. Depth scoring remains a concern for the Jets, who have dropped two of their last three games while searching for consistent offensive production from their second and third lines.

Colorado comes into the matchup as one of the league’s most complete teams, led by Nathan MacKinnon, Gabriel Landeskog, Valeri Nichushkin, and Brock Nelson, with strong contributions from lower-line players like Victor Olofsson. The rivalry has historically produced tightly contested games, but offense has been more frequent in recent matchups, with six or more goals scored in 11 of the last 16 meetings.

Friday’s game will hinge on early momentum, with Vilardi expected to lead the Jets offensively while MacKinnon remains the primary threat for Colorado, and elite goaltending from Hellebuyck and Mackenzie Blackwood could play a decisive role in what promises to be a competitive, high-stakes contest.

Jets Aim For Bounce Back in Tough Road Test vs. League-Best Avalanche

The Jets face a tough four-point test Friday against the Avalanche, leaning on Connor Hellebuyck to counter ongoing offensive struggles against a divisional rival.

Winnipeg Jets Expected Line Combinations vs. Colorado (Friday):

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Niederreiter

Barron-Lowry-Iafallo

Koepke-Toews-Nyquist

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time. The game can be viewed live on TSN.

