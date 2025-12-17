Line Combinations: Jets at Blues

The Winnipeg Jets are looking to rebound after a 3-2 overtime loss to the Ottawa Senators, their 14th defeat in 20 games, as offensive struggles continue to plague the team. Defensemen have been the primary contributors on the scoresheet, leaving forwards searching for answers.

Key players like Jonathan Toews and Gustav Nyquist are overdue for a rebound, while Cole Perfetti has struggled to recapture the form that made him a 50-point player last season. On the bright side, the Jets’ bottom-six forwards, including Alex Iafallo and Morgan Barron, have shown recent flashes of productivity, and star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck remains a stabilizing force in net.

The Jets will face the St. Louis Blues, a team that has struggled offensively this season and carries a 12-15-7 record. Winnipeg has historically dominated this matchup, winning 14 of their last 17 regular-season games against St. Louis, with the Blues scoring two or fewer goals in the majority of those contests.

Hellebuyck’s strong track record against the Blues, combined with the likely start of Joel Hofer in goal for St. Louis, points to a low-scoring, defensive-heavy game. Both teams are desperate for a win, making Wednesday’s matchup a pivotal contest where the Jets hope to build momentum and keep the Blues’ offense in check.

Jets Renew Rivalry With Blues in First Meeting Since Thrilling Game 7 Win

Jets seek redemption after offensive woes as Perfetti eyes a return to form against a struggling Blues squad.

Winnipeg Jets Expected Line Combinations vs. St. Louis (Wednesday):

Connor-Scheifele-Vilardi

Perfetti-Namestnikov-Niederreiter

Barron-Lowry-Iafallo

Koepke-Toews-Nyquist

Morrissey-DeMelo

Samberg-Pionk

Stanley-Schenn

Hellebuyck

Puck drop is set for 7:00 PM central time. The game can be viewed live on TSN.

