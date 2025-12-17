Four Mock Trades That Could Spark Winnipeg's Offense

The Winnipeg Jets suffered a 3-2 loss at the hands of the Ottawa Senators Monday that saw the team's depth scoring issues continue to persist as the team saw none of their forwards find the back of the net with defensemen Logan Stanley and Neal Pionk scoring the Jets two goals.

It's been a concern for the Jets for a large portion of this season with the team seeing a massive boost with star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck coming back as the Jets rallied around the moment and secured a shocking 5-1 win Saturday but Monday's loss again saw the problems return. Winnipeg will need to find solutions sooner than later before the season starts to slip away and with the team's tight cap situation, it creates a tricky spot for Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff.

That is exactly why we've done the work for him and have up with three potential trade offers the Jets could make that should work with their current cap situation at $6.4 million as well as strengthen the team's offense.

Big Swing: Penguins Winger Rickard Rakell For Prospect Brad Lambert

Rakell is an impact player coming off a career-best 70-point season with the Penguins and has either recorded or been on pace for 55 or more points in three of the past four seasons. The 32-year-old Swedish winger has three years remaining on his contract with a $5 million cap hit, a figure that fits within the Penguins’ current cap structure. He has been frequently mentioned in recent trade rumors, though a combination of Pittsburgh’s recent success and his eight-team no-trade list has complicated any potential move.

From the Jets’ perspective, the first concern would be ensuring they are not included on Rakell’s no-trade list. The next question is whether Pittsburgh would be willing to move the veteran winger while locked in a tight playoff race. If a deal were possible, it would benefit Winnipeg by adding a long-term piece capable of replacing much of the scoring lost with Nikolaj Ehlers’ departure. Rakell’s cap hit would also become more manageable over time as the league’s salary cap continues to rise.

The trade could also provide Lambert with the fresh start he has been seeking, allowing him to step into an immediate impact role with a Penguins team that is transitioning toward a rebuild. Ultimately, the feasibility of this deal depends on how Pittsburgh’s season unfolds, specifically whether they remain in the playoff hunt or decide to pivot and offload assets ahead of the trade deadline. If the latter occurs, the Jets should strongly pursue this deal or a similar move centered around acquiring a player like Rakell.

Realistic Move: Flames Veteran Winger Blake Coleman For Future Middle Round Pick

The Calgary Flames are looking to offload some of their assets in troubling season with their veterans being listed as the first to go. One of the names involved in several trade rumors is two-time Stanley Cup champion Blake Coleman, who has a ton of playoff experience with 65 games played and has produced some clutch moments with 31 points. Coleman has two years left on his current deal with a similar cap hit to Rakell at $4.9 million per season and could work in as a middle-six winger.

The 34-year-old Texas native is a bit older and has a significant cap hit that would weigh down the asking price for him but he's still producing fairly decent numbers as he's still on pace for 35 points this season on a Calgary team that is one of the worst in the league. In a good spot of the Jets lineup, Coleman could tap into that 50-point upside we saw just two seasons ago when he recorded 54 points during the 2023-24 season.

Big Swing: Leafs Winger Nick Robertson For Logan Stanley, 2028 Second-Round Pick

The Toronto Maple Leafs are experiencing one of their worst seasons in recent memory and are likely looking to reset their roster through several structural lineup changes. One player who has surfaced repeatedly in trade discussions is Robertson. The 24-year-old California native is having a solid season with 12 points in 29 games, putting him on pace for a career-high 34 points.

Toronto has struggled with injuries throughout the season and has reportedly been searching for defensive help. The Jets could provide that in Stanley, who is enjoying a career-best year and is on pace for 30 points, more than double his previous career high of 14 set last season. Still just 27 years old, Stanley has shown steady improvement year over year. His six-foot-seven frame also fits the physical style favored by Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube, who prefers a hard-nosed brand of hockey similar to the one that led the St. Louis Blues to a Stanley Cup in 2019.

This potential deal would address key needs for both teams. The Maple Leafs have indicated they are willing to move depth forwards like Robertson to create room for others to receive consistent ice time. In return, they would acquire an impactful defenseman in Stanley along with future draft capital. Meanwhile, the Jets would add a young winger they could pair with Cole Perfetti, allowing the two to develop together for years to come.

Realistic Move: Canucks Winger Kiefer Sherwood For 2027 Third-Round Pick

The Canucks may not be finished making moves after trading captain Quinn Hughes to the Minnesota Wild in a blockbuster deal. Vancouver is reportedly still active on the market and could look to move high-impact winger Kiefer Sherwood. The 30-year-old is coming off a 40-point season in which he led the league with 462 hits.

He is currently on pace for 43 points this year while playing a depth role with the Canucks and could provide similar production for the Jets. Sherwood brings underrated physicality, high energy, and valuable secondary scoring, all areas where Winnipeg could use reinforcement. His skill set makes him a natural fit in a middle-six role.

If Vancouver commits to a youth movement, Winnipeg could take advantage by acquiring Sherwood and his very affordable $1.5 million cap hit in exchange for a future draft pick. Since this is the final year of his current contract, the Jets would also have the option to bring Sherwood back on a long-term deal if the fit proves successful.

For action-packed issues, access to the entire magazine archive and a free issue, subscribe to The Hockey News at THN.com/free. Get the latest news and trending stories by subscribing to our newsletter here. And share your thoughts by commenting below the article on THN.com or creating your own post in our community forum.