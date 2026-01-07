Jets Call Up Danny Zhilkin, Place Haydn Fleury On IR

The Winnipeg Jets have finally given 22-year-old forward Danny Zhilkin his long-awaited opportunity at the NHL level, recalling him from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose ahead of what is expected to be his league debut.

To make room on the roster, the Jets placed defenseman Haydn Fleury on injured reserve, retroactive to Jan. 6, following a frightening incident Tuesday night against the Vegas Golden Knights. Fleury suffered a hard fall into the boards following a hit during the game and was eventually stretchered off the ice. Fleury has been diagnosed with a broken nose, bruised back and is still being evaluated for another concussion after he just returned from being sidelined for 17 games with one.

For Zhilkin, the recall represents a significant milestone after patiently working his way through three professional seasons in the Jets organization. Drafted in the third round, 102nd overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft, Zhilkin entered pro hockey with considerable expectations and has steadily progressed each year with the Moose.

This season, Zhilkin has produced 14 points in 30 games, already closing in on the 17 points he recorded combined over his first two AHL campaigns. The steady increase in offensive output has been paired with improved consistency away from the puck, an area that the Jets have emphasized in his development. His ability to play responsibly while still contributing offensively has helped him earn trust within the organization.

Zhilkin came close to cracking the Jets roster earlier this year, emerging as one of the final cuts during training camp. His strong preseason showing at the time fueled internal belief that his NHL debut was a matter of when, not if. Wednesday’s recall confirms that assessment.

The timing of the move could also signal a shift in approach for Winnipeg as the season progresses. With injuries mounting and playoff hopes becoming increasingly uncertain, the Jets may begin to evaluate younger talent to assess long-term fit at the NHL level. Zhilkin appears to be the first beneficiary of that opportunity, potentially opening the door for additional prospects to follow.

