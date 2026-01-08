Jets' Danny Zhilkin Expected To Make NHL Debut Thursday vs. Oilers

Winnipeg Jets rookie forward Danny Zhilkin is expected to make his long-awaited NHL debut Thursday night against the Edmonton Oilers, marking a major milestone in his young professional career.

The Jets recalled the 22-year-old from the American Hockey League’s Manitoba Moose ahead of the matchup, finally giving Zhilkin his first opportunity at the NHL level after three seasons of development within the organization. To create roster space, Winnipeg placed defenseman Haydn Fleury on injured reserve retroactive to Jan. 6.

Fleury was injured during Tuesday’s game against the Vegas Golden Knights after taking a hard fall into the boards following a hit. The defenseman was stretchered off the ice in a scary scene and has since been diagnosed with a broken nose and a bruised back.

For Zhilkin, the recall is the result of patience and steady progress. Selected by the Jets in the third round, 102nd overall, of the 2022 NHL Draft, he entered the professional ranks with high expectations and has gradually rounded out his game with the Moose. Each season has shown measurable growth, both offensively and defensively.

This year, Zhilkin has recorded 14 points in 30 games, already nearing the combined 17 points he produced across his first two AHL seasons. His increased production has come alongside improved consistency away from the puck, an area the Jets have prioritized in his development. His responsible two-way play has helped him earn trust from coaches and management alike.

Zhilkin was on the cusp of making the Jets earlier this season, surviving until the final roster cuts of training camp after an impressive preseason. At the time, his performance left the impression that an NHL debut was inevitable and Wednesday’s recall confirms that belief.

The timing of Zhilkin’s opportunity may also reflect a broader shift for Winnipeg. With losses piling up and postseason aspirations growing slimer, the Jets appear poised to take a longer look at their younger players to evaluate future roles. Zhilkin now gets the first chance to prove he belongs, with Thursday’s game against Edmonton serving as the opening chapter of his NHL journey.

