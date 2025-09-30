Jets Look to Build Momentum Against Wild On Tuesday After Mixed Start to Preseason

The Winnipeg Jets look to build first winning streak of the season when taking on the Minnesota Wild in exhibition action.

The Winnipeg Jets head to the Twin Cities on Tuesday for a preseason rematch against the Minnesota Wild, the same team they faced in their exhibition opener. Winnipeg is coming off its first preseason victory, a 4-2 win over the Calgary Flames, in a game that featured a loaded lineup of regular starters.

In recent years, the Jets have largely kept their preseason schedule within Canada, often squaring off against familiar foes like the Flames, Oilers and Canucks. However, last preseason marked a shift as Winnipeg resumed traveling since the pandemic, facing the Wild in exhibition play for the first time since the 2019-20 campaign. The Jets lost both matchups, extending their preseason losing streak against Minnesota to three games heading into Tuesday. They’ll aim to break that streak and look to build momentum with back-to-back wins while continuing to evaluate their emerging talent.

After playing a veteran-dominated lineup on Saturday, Winnipeg may look to bring back a more prospect-focused group as notable names in Brad Lambert, Colby Barlow and training camp breakout Danny Zhilkin were all out of the lineup Saturday and haven't played since Friday.

An emerging storyline heading into the start of the season is who will step into defenseman Dylan Samberg's spot on the second pairing, as he’s expected to miss six to eight weeks with a broken wrist. Players to watch in the competition for that role include Logan Stanley, Haydn Fleury, and Ville Heinola.

Jets' Dylan Samberg Out For 6-8 Weeks With Broken Wrist

Winnipeg 's Dylan Samberg will be sidelined for 6-8 weeks with a wrist injury, according to head coach Scott Arniel.

The starting lineups are not yet known - more to come on Tuesday's matchup.