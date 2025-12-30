Jets Prospects Helping Guide Sweden's Perfect Start At World Juniors

It’s been a challenging season for Winnipeg Jets fans, as the team sits at 15-18-4, holding the second-worst record in the NHL. However, there have been some recent bright spots.

The World Junior Championships are underway, and two of Winnipeg’s top prospects are making their mark on one of the tournament’s strongest contenders. Sweden, always a formidable force in international play, has seen Jets prospects Alfons Freij and Sascha Boumedienne play key roles in bringing the team closer to gold. Both players have delivered standout performances, with one emerging as a particularly dominant presence.

The World Juniors are always an exciting stage for NHL fans, offering a glimpse of their future stars pushed to the limits early in their careers. Here, we’ll break down the performances of Freij and Boumedienne so far, and examine how they’ve contributed to Sweden’s undefeated run in the tournament.

Alfons Freij - Powerplay Quarterback Of The Future?

Sweden has inflicted much of their damage in this tournament on the power play, where Jets 2024 second-round pick Alfons Freij has been picking up points at an impressive pace. Freij plays on one of the tournament’s most loaded power-play units alongside two first-round picks, including Ivar Stenberg, who is projected to go in the top three of this year’s draft, and two second-round picks. Sweden’s captain, Jack Berglund, has also had a fantastic tournament on the scoresheet, with Freij rounding out the group.

So far, Freij has recorded four assists in three games and has seen his role expand significantly, even skating alongside fellow Jets prospect Sascha Boumedienne. He has been given the freedom to use his elite speed and offensive awareness to shine as a two-way defender. Freij has consistently played heavy minutes for Sweden, averaging around 19 minutes in each of his first three games.

He has been heavily involved in the offense, recording an assist and three shots on goal in Sweden’s tournament opener against Slovakia. In their second game against Switzerland, Freij led the team with five shots and added another assist. On Monday, he played significant minutes once again and contributed two assists in an 8-1 blowout over Germany, while also showing off his playmaking ability. Freij has broken out in a way few expected and will be an intriguing player to watch as the tournament continues. His performance also makes him a promising candidate to join the Manitoba Moose in the near future.

Sascha Boumedienne - Slow Start But Bouncing Back

The name most Winnipeg fans were watching heading into the World Juniors was Sascha Boumedienne. As the Jets’ most recent first-round pick, he is expected to develop into an offensive defenseman similar to Freij, though he has yet to fully reach his elite potential. His defensive play in the first two games left some room for improvement. In the tournament opener, Boumedienne logged 19:20 of ice time, recorded four shots on goal, but finished minus-one. In the next game, he again played just under 19 minutes, added another four shots on net, but ended the night minus-two.

Boumedienne finally broke through in Sweden’s most recent game against Germany. He played over 20 minutes, recorded his first two points of the tournament with two assists, and finished with a plus-two rating, nearly bringing his tournament stats back to even. The coaching staff is likely encouraged by his performance and may look to give him more ice time to help him tap into his elite upside. Sweden now faces their toughest preliminary-round matchup on Wednesday against the back-to-back gold medal winners, the United States.

